Women's Health Biotech ObsEva (OBSV) to Open Up U.S. HQ in Boston After $97 Million IPO

A Swiss reproductive health biotech that raised $97 million in an initial public offering on Thursday has chosen Boston as the site of its U.S. headquarters, according to a spokeswoman.ObsEva SA priced 6.45 million shares at $15 per share, within its previously-announced range of $14 to $16. The Geneva-based company, which will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “OBSV,” focuses on reproductive health and pregnancy therapeutics.