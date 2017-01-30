Women's Health Biotech ObsEva (OBSV) to Open Up U.S. HQ in Boston After $97 Million IPO

Employer:
A Swiss reproductive health biotech that raised $97 million in an initial public offering on Thursday has chosen Boston as the site of its U.S. headquarters, according to a spokeswoman.
ObsEva SA priced 6.45 million shares at $15 per share, within its previously-announced range of $14 to $16. The Geneva-based company, which will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “OBSV,” focuses on reproductive health and pregnancy therapeutics.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
