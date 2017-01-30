 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Possible Buyout Targets in Biotech Land



1/30/2017 5:42:19 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) finally wrapped up its months-long pursuit of Europe's largest biotech concern this week. It will buy Actelion for some $30 billion using cash "stranded" in its overseas operations. It is the largest M&A deal so far across the biotech industry this year. Two more buyouts with significant premiums have occurred in the $5 billion to $10 billion range so far in January, as M&A activity in this space is off to a good start after a relatively punk year in 2016.

So, who is the next buyout target in Biotech Land? Here are three on my list.

Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 