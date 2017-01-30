|
3 Possible Buyout Targets in Biotech Land
1/30/2017 5:42:19 AM
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) finally wrapped up its months-long pursuit of Europe's largest biotech concern this week. It will buy Actelion for some $30 billion using cash "stranded" in its overseas operations. It is the largest M&A deal so far across the biotech industry this year. Two more buyouts with significant premiums have occurred in the $5 billion to $10 billion range so far in January, as M&A activity in this space is off to a good start after a relatively punk year in 2016.
So, who is the next buyout target in Biotech Land? Here are three on my list.
