Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Scientists at a 20% Discount:
Novo Nordisk A/S
(
NVO
) Bets $145 Million on UK Diabetes Research Center Post-Brexit
Tweet
1/30/2017 5:18:49 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
All too many are reading the likely effects of Brexit the wrong way around. Britain does indeed have certain centres of excellence in its economy, one of which is pockets of world beating expertise in the university system (of course, there are also parts of places like City U which are less expert). Thus we really should not be surprised if a Danish firm like Novo Nordisk invests in Britain, yea even after we've voted to leave the tender embrace of the European Union. For of course Brexit has pushed the pound down and now the investment being made buys more British science and more British scientists for the same amount.
Read at
Forbes
Read at
Reuters
Read at
Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News
Read at
BBC News
Read at
Pharma Times [Free Reg Req'd]
Related News
Novo Nordisk A/S
(NVO): Key Threats In 2017 And Beyond
How
Trump's
Immigration Ban is Already Hurting Science
Stem Cells May Be Next Frontier for Diabetes Drugmaker
Novo Nordisk A/S
(NVO)
Ariad
(ARIA) Stays Mum on Layoffs After
Takeda
(TKPYY)'s $5.2 Billion Takeover
Novo Nordisk A/S
(NVO) Receives
FDA
Approval Of Tresiba (Insulin Degludec Injection 100 U/Ml, 200 U/Ml) For Use In Children And Adolescents With Diabetes
From Tenant to Owner: Cash-Rich
Regeneron
(REGN) Pays $720 Million for HQ
How Drug Price Pressure Helped Sink
Novo Nordisk A/S
(NVO)'s Insulin Pill
Theranos
Shuts Down Last Remaining Blood-Testing Lab After Another Failed Inspection
Novo Nordisk A/S
(NVO) Receives
FDA
Approval For Xultophy 100/3.6 (Insulin Degludec And Liraglutide Injection)
On a Roll,
Seattle Genetics
(SGEN) Plans to Hire 200 in 2017
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Forbes
•
Reuters
•
Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News
•
BBC News
•
Pharma Times [Free Reg Req'd]
•
Novo Nordisk A/S
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate (World)
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs (World)