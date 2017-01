Scientists at a 20% Discount: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Bets $145 Million on UK Diabetes Research Center Post-Brexit

All too many are reading the likely effects of Brexit the wrong way around. Britain does indeed have certain centres of excellence in its economy, one of which is pockets of world beating expertise in the university system (of course, there are also parts of places like City U which are less expert). Thus we really should not be surprised if a Danish firm like Novo Nordisk invests in Britain, yea even after we've voted to leave the tender embrace of the European Union. For of course Brexit has pushed the pound down and now the investment being made buys more British science and more British scientists for the same amount.