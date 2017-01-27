 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Facebook Chief, Chan Charity Buys Artificial Intelligence Startup to Battle Disease



1/27/2017 7:49:24 AM

A charitable foundation backed by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife has said it has bought a Canadian artificial intelligence startup as part of a mission to eradicate disease.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative did not disclose financial terms of the deal to acquire Toronto-based Meta, which uses AI to quickly read and comprehend scientific papers and then provide insights to researchers.

Meta capabilities will be unified in a tool made available for free to scientists. “We are very excited about what lies ahead,” Meta co-founder and chief executive Sam Molyneux said in a statement. Zuckerberg and his doctor wife, Priscilla Chan, in September pledged $3 billion over the next decade to help banish or manage all disease, pouring some of the Facebook founder’s fortune into innovative research.



