Study: Women Hold Just 1/10 Biotech Board Seats
1/27/2017 7:18:00 AM
A new study of 177 publicly-listed biotechs found just 10.9 percent of board seats are occupied by women. Perhaps more shocking, 98 percent of the companies had a male chairman of the board of directors, not a chairwoman.
The report, titled ‘A Public Reality for Women in Biotech Boardrooms,’ was conducted by the executive recruitment firm Liftstream. It looked at biotech companies that underwent an initial public offering (IPO) between 2012-2015.
