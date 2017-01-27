 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Myovant Moves From Launch To IPO To Phase 3 Trials In Just 6 Months



1/27/2017 7:15:27 AM

Myovant Sciences launched in June 2016. Four months later it rallied the largest biotech IPO of the year, raising $218 million on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, the women’s health company continued its sprint-to-market, launching tw0 international Phase 3 trials — the first of five planned this year — to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its lead compound, relugolix, in women with uterine fibroids.

That’s a productive 6-7 months.

