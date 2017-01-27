|
2 Babies With Leukemia Are In Remission More Than A Year After Getting Treated With Gene-Edited Cells
1/27/2017 7:04:29 AM
Two babies rescued from previously incurable leukemia after receiving infusions of gene-edited immune cells are doing well at home more than a year after initial treatment, scientists said on Wednesday.
Layla Richards became the first person in the world to get the "off-the-shelf" cell therapy developed by French biotech firm Cellectis at Britain's Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2015. A second girl was treated soon afterwards.
