Biodesix, Inc. Release: Clin-TOF Successfully Integrated Into VeriStrat Workflow

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Study results presented today demonstrate the feasibility of running the
VeriStrat® test on Bioyong’s Clin-TOF platform, and provide a
basis for validating and deploying a version of the VeriStrat®
test in Greater China. The data were presented in a poster at the ninth
annual conference of the Association for Mass Spectrometry: Applications
to the Clinical Lab (MSACL) in Palm Springs, California.
“We are happy that our Clin-TOF platform has passed Biodesix’s strict
qualification requirements”
Biodesix (Boulder, CO, USA) and Bioyong Technology Company, Ltd.
(Beijing, China) announced earlier this month that they have entered
into an agreement whereby Bioyong will develop and commercialize a
version of Biodesix’s VeriStrat® proteomic blood test for
clinical use in Greater China, with potential expansion into other
Asia-Pacific countries.
For the study, Bioyong's Chinese FDA (CFDA)-cleared MALDI-TOF device was
integrated into the VeriStrat® assay workflow. Biodesix used
the same tiered qualification approach that it employs in its
CLIA/CLEP-certified laboratory to analyze multiple sample sets with the
Clin-TOF instrument. Across a total of 87 samples, concordance was 100%.
“The data from this study show that Bioyong’s Clin-TOF generates
high-quality spectra and can support the VeriStrat® assay,”
said Biodesix senior scientist Nicholas Dupuis, Ph.D. “Based on these
results, we are confident of validating a version of the VeriStrat®
test for the China market.”
“We are happy that our Clin-TOF platform has passed Biodesix’s strict
qualification requirements,” said Dr. Ma, the founder and chairman of
Bioyong. “This positive result gives us confidence that our plan to
bring a version of the VeriStrat® test into clinical use in
Greater China will be successful.”
With nearly 850,000 new lung cancer diagnoses predicted in 2020, China
represent approximately 37% of new cases expected worldwide.
Poster title: Integration of the Clin-TOF into the VeriStrat®
clinical testing workflow to generate serum protein profiles for
prognosis and therapeutic guidance in NSCLC
Authors: Alex Nickel1, Qingwei Ma2,
Maximillian Steers1, Nicholas F. Dupuis1 and Gary
A. Pestano1
Institutions: 1. Biodesix, Inc. 2970 Wilderness Place, Boulder CO
80301, 2. Bioyong Technologies Co. Ltd., Beijing, China
Poster Presentation: January 26, 2017, 10:00AM; Poster #41D.
A copy of the poster can be accessed at: http://www.biodesix.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MSACL_BDX-Bioyong_23Jan17.pdf
About the VeriStrat® test:
Biodesix’s VeriStrat® test is a predictive and prognostic
blood-based proteomic test for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
The test is used to assess disease aggressiveness by characterizing host
response to the tumor, classifying patients as either VeriStrat®
Good or VeriStrat-Poor.
About Biodesix
Biodesix® is a molecular diagnostics company advancing the
development of innovative blood tests in oncology to enable precision
medicine. Biodesix discovers, develops and commercializes multivariate
protein and genomic diagnostic blood tests, including the GeneStrat® and
VeriStrat® tests, that deliver results within 72 hours.
The company is changing the standard of care by providing physicians
with diagnostic tests for better therapeutic guidance, more accurate
prognosis and enhanced disease monitoring to improve patient outcomes.
At the forefront of precision medicine, Biodesix is developing new blood
tests to identify patients who may benefit from immunotherapies. In
addition to developing novel diagnostics independently, the company
partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop
companion diagnostics for use with therapeutic agents.
About Bioyong
Bioyong Technology Company, Ltd. has dedicated itself to developing mass
spectrometry technologies for more than a decade. With the only/unique
CFDA approval of domestic MALDI platform so far, Bioyong has expertise
in serum peptidomics, nucleic acid detection and microorganism
identifications. These technologies can and have been applied
extensively in the growing field of precision medicine in an attempt to
improve both diagnosis and prognosis for patients with a broad range of
diseases. We are working hard to make the world healthier.
For more information about Biodesix, please visit www.Biodesix.com.
For more information about Bioyong, please visit www.bioyong.com.