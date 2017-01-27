|
Soft Artificial Muscles Built from Electroactive Yarn, Linköping University Study
1/27/2017 6:56:54 AM
Powered exoskeletons and other assistive devices tend to be clunky, noisy, and consist of rigid parts that can be heavy and uncomfortable to wear. Scientists at Linköping University and University of Borås in Sweden have developed a new way of powering body-worn devices that doesn’t involve any motors, pulleys, or gears.
The technique relies on creating a fabric out of cellulose yarns and then coating it with electrically conductive polymers.
