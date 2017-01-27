 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Dropped Millions Into This Biotech Startup on an Anti-Aging Mission



1/27/2017 6:56:29 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
No matter how divided we may feel these days, there's at least one thing we can all still agree on: No one wants to get old and deal with the aching joints, sore back, and crappy eyesight that comes with it. It's no wonder that Silicon Valley is so obsessed with funding bonkers and occasionally scientifically dubious anti-aging biotech.

Fortunately, the movement may have just received the shot in the arm it needs to go legit now that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is in on the action. He recently dropped millions of his own dollars into Unity Biotechnology, a startup on a mission to make the "debilitating consequences of aging as uncommon as polio." And considering Bezos' instincts have been just a tad successful, this one could have some potential. Here's what you need to know.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 