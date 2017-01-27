|
Amazon (AMZN) CEO Dropped Millions Into This Biotech Startup on an Anti-Aging Mission
1/27/2017 6:56:29 AM
No matter how divided we may feel these days, there's at least one thing we can all still agree on: No one wants to get old and deal with the aching joints, sore back, and crappy eyesight that comes with it. It's no wonder that Silicon Valley is so obsessed with funding bonkers and occasionally scientifically dubious anti-aging biotech.
Fortunately, the movement may have just received the shot in the arm it needs to go legit now that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is in on the action. He recently dropped millions of his own dollars into Unity Biotechnology, a startup on a mission to make the "debilitating consequences of aging as uncommon as polio." And considering Bezos' instincts have been just a tad successful, this one could have some potential. Here's what you need to know.
comments powered by