Meet the 29-Year-Old Man Who Just Launched Biotech Startup Advanced Modular Instruments (AMI)



1/27/2017 6:50:55 AM

Tony Hoang did not grow up with much. As a boy he began tinkering with broken electronics his parents would buy at thrift stores, developing a knack for fixing the run-down equipment and thus stoking his passion for engineering. Cable TV was not an option in his house, so PBS was a mainstay for entertainment. Hoang would run home after school to turn on episodes of “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” his self-professed hero, who inspired him to become a scientist, he told Bioscience Technology.

Two bachelor’s degrees later and Hoang is now a Ph.D. chemistry candidate at the University at Albany, who just broke the university’s student patent-pending record and officially launched his biotech startup, Advanced Modular Instruments (AMI), earlier this month.

Read at News Release
