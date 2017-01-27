|
Someday Your Doctor Will Sniff You (And You'll Be Good With It), Technion-Israel Institute Of Technology Study
1/27/2017 6:42:37 AM
Imagine instead of having your blood drawn, your doctor tells you that your symptoms will be evaluated with a thorough, non-invasive sniffing. Sounds strange, sure, but the technology to identify what ails us via smell is coming—at least smell through amplifying tools, if not a regular human nose. Much can be learned sniffing someone’s breath, for example, assuming the sniffer knows what it’s sniffing for. One day before long, your doctor may examine you just like that.
