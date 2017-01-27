|
Stanford University’s Artificial Intelligence Is Nearly As Good As Your Dermatologist
1/27/2017 6:38:15 AM
Researchers at Stanford University have created an artificial intelligence algorithm that can tell if your rash is a cancer concern or a harmless pockmark - and it can do it about as well as a human doctor.
The tech is fueled by deep learning programs and a 130,000 image database of high-quality medical imagery. By pumping pictures of lesions, bumps, moles, and other skin abnormalities into the system - and corresponding information about whether or not these actually indicated skin cancer - the Stanford team created a platform that can assess images that it had never seen before (with an assist from a Google-produced image classification program).
