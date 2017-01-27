 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Biogen (BIIB) Quietly Terminates Deal With Mitsubishi Tanabe



1/27/2017 6:35:30 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Biogen and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Terminate the License Agreement on MT-1303

Osaka, Japan, January 27, 2017 - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corportation (President & Representative Director, CEO: Masayuki Mitsuka, hereinafter, the Company) announched that Biogen Inc. (headquarters: Massachusetts, U.S., CEO: Michel Vounatsos, herinafter, Biogen) and the Company reached to termination of the license agreemetn on MT-1303, a therapeutic agent for autoimmune diseases, discovered and developed by the Company.

The Company has been conducting trials for MT-1303 for multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, Crohn's diseas and systemic lupus erythematosus and, in order to accelerate development of this drug and to launch the drug as soon as possible and to maximize its product value, it concluded the license agreement with Biogen, a company with an experience in this field, in September 2015.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 