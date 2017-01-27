Biogen (BIIB) Quietly Terminates Deal With Mitsubishi Tanabe

|
1/27/2017 6:35:30 AM
Biogen and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Terminate the License Agreement on MT-1303
Osaka, Japan, January 27, 2017 - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corportation (President & Representative Director, CEO: Masayuki Mitsuka, hereinafter, the Company) announched that Biogen Inc. (headquarters: Massachusetts, U.S., CEO: Michel Vounatsos, herinafter, Biogen) and the Company reached to termination of the license agreemetn on MT-1303, a therapeutic agent for autoimmune diseases, discovered and developed by the Company.
The Company has been conducting trials for MT-1303 for multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, Crohn's diseas and systemic lupus erythematosus and, in order to accelerate development of this drug and to launch the drug as soon as possible and to maximize its product value, it concluded the license agreement with Biogen, a company with an experience in this field, in September 2015.
comments powered by