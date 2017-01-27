|
FDA Lashes Out at Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) CMO for Continued Regulatory Violations
1/27/2017 6:09:20 AM
* The Food and Drug Administration is getting fed up with Porton Biopharma, issuing a warning letter to the U.K.-based drug manufacturer on Jan. 19 for continued regulatory violations.
* The agency noted numerous deviations from current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) stemming from a March 2016 inspection of the facility. The violations pertained to the production of Jazz Pharmaceuticals' leukemia drug Erwinaze (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), and included methods that allowed for metal particles to infiltrate at least four batches of Erwinaze, as well as risked micrbrobial contamination in others.
* Porton must submit a response to the letter in early February. But the FDA said correcting the cGMP violations also falls on Jazz's shoulders, as both businesses are responsible for maintaining the quality of Erwinaze.
