Layoff Fears Loom Over
Ariad
(
ARIA
) Employees After
Takeda
(
TKPYY
)'s $5.2 Billion Buyout Deal
Tweet
1/27/2017 5:59:36 AM
Cambridge-based Ariad Pharmaceuticals has not told employees whether it plans to institute layoffs as a result of its $5.2 billion merger with Japanese drug giant Takeda, according to a federal filing.
Takeda’s acquisition of Ariad (Nasdaq: ARIA), which is expected to close by the end of February, has raised the question of whether some of the Cambridge biotech’s more than 200 employees will lose their jobs. Neither company has said whether cuts are imminent, though Ariad’s former CEO, Harvey Berger, told the Boston Business Journal in a recent interview that he believes layoffs are likely.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
