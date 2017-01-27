 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Layoff Fears Loom Over Ariad (ARIA) Employees After Takeda (TKPYY)'s $5.2 Billion Buyout Deal



1/27/2017 5:59:36 AM

Cambridge-based Ariad Pharmaceuticals has not told employees whether it plans to institute layoffs as a result of its $5.2 billion merger with Japanese drug giant Takeda, according to a federal filing.

Takeda’s acquisition of Ariad (Nasdaq: ARIA), which is expected to close by the end of February, has raised the question of whether some of the Cambridge biotech’s more than 200 employees will lose their jobs. Neither company has said whether cuts are imminent, though Ariad’s former CEO, Harvey Berger, told the Boston Business Journal in a recent interview that he believes layoffs are likely.



