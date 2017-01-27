 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
These 2 New Drugs Make Celgene (CELG) an Even Bigger Biotech Powerhouse



1/27/2017 5:49:02 AM

Celgene Corp is best known for Revlimid, a widely prescribed multiple myeloma therapy that saw sales jump 20% last year to $7 billion. That's impressive growth for a drug that's already a megablockbuster, but Revlimid isn't the company's fastest-growing medicine. Both Otezla and Pomalyst sales grew more quickly than Revlimid last year, and management thinks that's going to be the case again this year, too.

Soaring sales

Celgene began selling Otezla for use in psoriatic arthritis back in March 2014. However, it wasn't until later that year, when the FDA approved the tablet's use in the much larger psoriasis indication, that sales really took off.

Read at Motley Fool


