Eli Lilly (LLY) Bails Out of Ultra-Rapid Insulin Deal With Adocia

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Adocia (Paris:ADOC)(Euronext Paris : FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical
stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with
innovative formulations of approved proteins, announces today that it
was notified in a letter dated January 26 from Eli Lilly and Company
(Lilly, NYSE: LLY) its decision to terminate the December 2014
Collaboration Research and License Agreement for the development of
Adocia’s ultra-rapid insulin, known as BioChaperone® Lispro,
for treatment in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. As a
consequence of such decision and according to the terms of this
agreement, the rights that Adocia has licensed to Lilly will revert to
Adocia at no cost.
« We are extremely disappointed and surprised by Lilly’s decision to
terminate the collaboration on our product which has demonstrated
significant improvement in terms of performance vs Humalog®
across 6 clinical studies. Based upon this stage of development, we are
convinced that BC Lispro can improve the lives of people with diabetes
and Adocia will continue to prepare launch of phase 3 clinical trials
while looking for a new partner. » said Gérard Soula, Chairman
and CEO.
A conference call with Adocia leadership is scheduled on Monday January
30. Details of this call will be provided in a separate release.
About ADOCIA
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the
development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic
proteins. Adocia’s insulin formulation portfolio, featuring four
clinical-stage products and one preclinical product, is among the
largest and most differentiated in the industry.
The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is
designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic
proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes
BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address
specific patient needs.
Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for
the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin
analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation
of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin
glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is
also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone
Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s
(BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine
Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic
prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone
Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human
insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.
Adocia aims to deliver “Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.”
To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com
Disclaimer
This press release and the information it contains do not, and will
not, constitute an offer to subscribe for or sell, nor the solicitation
of an offer to subscribe for or buy, any securities of Adocia in the
United States of America or any other jurisdiction where restrictions
may apply. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of
America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are
based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However,
there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such
forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject
to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors”
section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des
marchés financiers on April 8, 2016 (a copy of which is available on www.adocia.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence
of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial
conditions, performance or achievements of Adocia to be materially
different from such forward-looking statements.