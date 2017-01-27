Cambridge Biotech Jounce (JNCE) Bounces on the IPO Scene, Raises $102 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,365,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $101,840,000. In addition, Jounce granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 954,750 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market on January 27, 2017 under the ticker symbol “JNCE.”



J.P. Morgan and Cowen and Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities is acting as lead manager and Baird is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 26, 2017. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: (631) 274-2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of our Translational Science Platform, we first focus on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identify related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient. Jounce was launched in 2013 with funding from leading life sciences investor, Third Rock Ventures. In July 2016, Jounce announced a global strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation.

