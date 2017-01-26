 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
After Losing Out on Actelion (ALIOF.PK), Deal-Hungry Sanofi (SNY) Sets Eyes on This Massachusetts Biotech



1/26/2017 10:13:04 AM

After being outbid in two high-profile deals over the past six months, Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) is now examining an acquisition of Tesaro, a Massachusetts-based oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, according to a person claiming to have knowledge of the matter. Morgan Stanley is said to be advising on the potential takeover.

Sanofi recently fell short in its effort to acquire Actelion, a Swiss company that earlier today announced a $30 billion merger agreement with Johnson & Johnson, and last year it was outbid by Pfizer in its pursuit of Medivation, a deal that was valued at $14 billion. Tesaro is smaller in comparison, with a current enterprise value of approximately $7 billion.

