A Look At The Lack Of Women In Medtech
1/26/2017 7:07:41 AM
When IBM Watson Health general manager Deborah DiSanzo, a 30-year medtech veteran, began as a project manager at Apollo Computer, there were plenty of women working beside her.
Three decades later, DiSanzo said, “I can now point to one woman who’s still in medtech from that.”
The anecdote illustrates the continuing gender imbalance among medtech executives. Data published in a survey conducted by LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Co. show that women hold 45% of entry level positions but only 19% of C-suite roles. For every 100 women promoted to a managerial position, 130 men climb up the ladder, according to the study.
