How Howard Root Guided Vascular Solutions (VASC) to a $1 Billion Buyout Deal



1/26/2017 7:03:05 AM

Fresh from a huge legal win over the U.S. Justice Dept., Howard Root guided Vascular Solutions to a $1 billion buyout. Here’s what he learned about leadership along the way.

It’s been a banner year in many ways for Vascular Solutions. Apart from top-line growth of some 17%, the company was named to the Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies list and agreed to a $1 billion acquisition by Teleflex.

But the biggest win was over its most daunting challenge: Vascular Solutions went toe-to-toe with the U.S. Justice Dept. for five years and walked away with a win.

