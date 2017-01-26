|
How Howard Root Guided Vascular Solutions (VASC) to a $1 Billion Buyout Deal
1/26/2017 7:03:05 AM
Fresh from a huge legal win over the U.S. Justice Dept., Howard Root guided Vascular Solutions to a $1 billion buyout. Here’s what he learned about leadership along the way.
It’s been a banner year in many ways for Vascular Solutions. Apart from top-line growth of some 17%, the company was named to the Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies list and agreed to a $1 billion acquisition by Teleflex.
But the biggest win was over its most daunting challenge: Vascular Solutions went toe-to-toe with the U.S. Justice Dept. for five years and walked away with a win.
