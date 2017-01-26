 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Shkreli Wins Access To Law Firm Records To Defend Himself



1/26/2017 6:55:10 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Martin Shkreli won a court ruling allowing him to move forward with his strategy of blaming his ex-lawyers to defend himself against criminal fraud charges.

The 33-year-old founder of Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals AG, who was dubbed in the media as the "most hated man in America" for raising the price of a potentially life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, persuaded a judge to order his former law firm to turn over three years’ worth of documents. He says the evidence will help clear him.

Read at Bloomberg
Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 