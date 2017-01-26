|
Shkreli Wins Access To Law Firm Records To Defend Himself
1/26/2017 6:55:10 AM
Martin Shkreli won a court ruling allowing him to move forward with his strategy of blaming his ex-lawyers to defend himself against criminal fraud charges.
The 33-year-old founder of Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals AG, who was dubbed in the media as the "most hated man in America" for raising the price of a potentially life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, persuaded a judge to order his former law firm to turn over three years’ worth of documents. He says the evidence will help clear him.
