Why Tom Price’s Biotech Stock Has Medical Ethicists Worried



1/26/2017 6:52:05 AM

As Senate Democrats grilled Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) at his confirmation hearing Wednesday over concerns that his trading in health care company stock violated congressional ethics regulations, medical ethicists say Price’s personal investments could pose a conflict of interest considering his role as a doctor.

President Donald Trump’s nominee for health and human services secretary, is, after all, an orthopedic surgeon ? and physicians, as well as people who work for pharmaceutical, biotech and device companies, commit to codes of ethics to serve the patient and public health interest first, not the interest of a company or any one individual.

Read at Huffington Post


