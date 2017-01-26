|
Venture Firm Venrock Bags $450 Million and is Hungry for Risky Biotech Deals
1/26/2017 6:44:58 AM
The venture partners at Venrock have an appetite for high-risk biotechs looking to break new ground. Now they have a new $450 million fund to satisfy themselves with a steady diet of new deals ahead.
Bryan Roberts, a partner specializing in healthcare who was in on Receptos early on — well before Celgene acquired it for $7.2 billion — used a blog post on the VC’s site to announce the new fund, Venrock’s 8th.
