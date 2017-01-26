 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Venture Firm Venrock Bags $450 Million and is Hungry for Risky Biotech Deals



1/26/2017 6:44:58 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The venture partners at Venrock have an appetite for high-risk biotechs looking to break new ground. Now they have a new $450 million fund to satisfy themselves with a steady diet of new deals ahead.

Bryan Roberts, a partner specializing in healthcare who was in on Receptos early on — well before Celgene acquired it for $7.2 billion — used a blog post on the VC’s site to announce the new fund, Venrock’s 8th.

Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 