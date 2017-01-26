|
New Report Questions the Safety of Gilead (GILD)'s Pricey Hep C Drugs
1/26/2017 6:42:45 AM
Drugs approved in recent years that can cure hepatitis C may have severe side effects, including liver failure, a new report suggests.
The number of adverse events appears relatively small, and the findings are not conclusive. But experts said the report was a warning that should not be ignored. It involves nine widely used antiviral drugs that were heralded as a huge advance because they greatly increased cure rates, seemingly with few side effects.
