SoCal 's AnaptysBio (ANAB) Goes Public, Raises $75 Million
1/26/2017 6:42:09 AM
AnaptysBio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market on January 26, 2017, under the symbol "ANAB." In addition, AnaptysBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on January 31, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.
Credit Suisse and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities and Wedbush PacGrow are acting as co-managers.
A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective on January 25, 2017. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus for the offering may be obtained, when available, from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Contact:
Monique Allaire
THRUST Investor Relations
781.631.0759
monique@thrustir.com
