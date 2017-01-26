 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pfizer (PFE) Picks Real Estate Firm to Hunt for New "Modern" HQ



1/26/2017 6:39:25 AM

Pfizer has picked a winner for its plum assignment.

The pharmaceutical giant has chosen Cushman & Wakefield to guide both its relocation and the sale of its current buildings at 435 and 219 E. 42 Street, The Post has learned.

The current interconnected properties are expected to fetch around $500 million as they could be redeveloped larger by the next owners under the proposed Midtown East rezoning.

Read at New York Post


