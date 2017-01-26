 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Appreciating Dark Humor Seems To Be A Strong Sign Of Intelligence, University of Vienna Reveals



1/26/2017 6:38:44 AM

Understanding jokes requires a certain amount of mental agility, psychologists tell us, because you need to recognise a sudden shift in meaning, or appreciate the blending of odd contexts that don't normally go together.

A new study in the journal Cognitive Processing has tested whether intelligence plays the same role in the appreciation of sick or black humour: the kind of jokes that make light of death, illness and the vulnerable. Consistent with past research linking intelligence with joke appreciation, the participants who most liked cartoons based on black humour also scored highest on verbal and non-verbal IQ.

