Incyte (INCY) Who? Why This Biotech Would Give Gilead (GILD) a Bang for Its Buck
1/26/2017 6:19:56 AM
After successfully commercializing what became the world's most successful drug by annual sales numbers, Gilead Sciences has been forced to live with endless investor anxiety. What will it do with all of that cash generated from its hepatitis C portfolio? It surely has to do something, right?
The pressure has only increased after the company cut prices for the drugs in an effort to keep the competition at bay, which resulted in a 30% decline in hepatitis C revenue in the third quarter of 2016 compared with the year-ago period. Throw in a steady stream of pipeline failures, and it's easy to explain Wall Street's lust for M&A.
