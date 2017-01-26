|
This Drug Could be Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s Next Billion-Dollar Blockbuster
1/26/2017 6:16:56 AM
Johnson & Johnson reported its fourth-quarter financials this week, and one of the bright spots in the quarter was ramping demand for Darzalex, the company's new multiple myeloma therapy. Will Darzalex be the next Johnson & Johnson drug to eclipse the billion-dollar sales mark?
Targeting a big market
The multiple myeloma market is massive, and there's a big need for new treatments that can improve patient outcomes.
