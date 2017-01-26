 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Scientists Highlight the Hopes and Fears of Cellectis (ALCLS)' CAR-T



1/26/2017 6:02:54 AM

Cellectis is right at the cutting edge of developing a new, off-the-shelf CAR-T that hopes to disrupt a market that has yet to be created. So far, about the only tangible human evidence of its potential durability has been seen in a pair of infants who were given Cellectis’ lead therapy to ward off lethal cases of leukemia. And while an update on their condition shows that the two young patients are still alive and doing well months after treatment, one had to fight off graft-vs-host disease triggered by the therapeutic, a key sign of toxicity that investigators are watching closely.

Read at News Release
Cellectis
  		 

