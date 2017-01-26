 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
5 Hurdles Facing Biosimilar Developers



1/26/2017 5:50:23 AM

Wth four biosimilars approved in the U.S., it's still the early days for the copycat biologics, but interest in the space is growing as companies increasingly see the value that they can add to the market. There is a simplified regulatory pathway and several companies like Merck & Co, Pfizer, Amgen and Samsung Bioepis are building up biosimilar pipelines. Yet, legal challenges, education and reimbursement could impact the future of these drugs.

