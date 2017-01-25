|
Novartis AG (NVS) Shows Off 13 Potential Blockbusters in Pipeline
1/25/2017 8:10:18 AM
One of the reasons why Novartis isn’t being forced to bid into the stratosphere for late-stage drugs is that its industry-topping R&D budget — $9 billion last year — has already funded one of the biggest late-stage pipelines in the industry. The pharma giant underscored that today as it outlined 13 prospective blockbusters with upcoming pivotal readouts in the coming months and years, a group that now includes its lead CAR-T therapy for the very first time. And it added more details on its immuno-oncology strategy, which has lagged behind leaders like Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Roche.
