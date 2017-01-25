 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Novartis AG (NVS) Shows Off 13 Potential Blockbusters in Pipeline



1/25/2017 8:10:18 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
One of the reasons why Novartis isn’t being forced to bid into the stratosphere for late-stage drugs is that its industry-topping R&D budget — $9 billion last year — has already funded one of the biggest late-stage pipelines in the industry. The pharma giant underscored that today as it outlined 13 prospective blockbusters with upcoming pivotal readouts in the coming months and years, a group that now includes its lead CAR-T therapy for the very first time. And it added more details on its immuno-oncology strategy, which has lagged behind leaders like Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Roche.

Read at News Release
Read at Reuters


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 