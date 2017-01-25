|
Toronto Biotech Raises $200 Million Ahead of ADHD Drug Decision
1/25/2017 7:29:57 AM
Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $200 Million Financing
George Town, Grand Cayman, January 24, 2017 – Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development,
Inc. (“Ironshore”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Highland Therapeutics Inc., today announced it
has completed a US$200 million private placement of Senior Secured Notes due 2024. Morgan
Stanley & Co. LLC acted as sole placement agent for the transaction.
“We are delighted to have secured the financial resources during this period of rapid expansion
to ensure an optimal commercial launch for HLD200,” said David Lickrish, President and Chief
Executive Officer. “This financing allows Ironshore, as a private company, to focus our efforts on
launch preparedness, including the significant expansion of our commercial infrastructure and
human resources. It also provides external validation of the unique value proposition of
HLD200, the only stimulant formulation that has demonstrated, in controlled clinical studies, the
ability to improve functioning in ADHD patients during both the morning and bedtime routines
with a single dose.”
HLD200 (delayed-release and extended-release methylphenidate) is currently under review by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; the expected action date under the Prescription Drug
User Fee Act (PDUFA) is July 30, 2017.
The proceeds from the financing will provide the necessary resources for Ironshore to complete
its evolution from a research and development organization to a fully integrated pharmaceutical
company, which includes the further buildout of a world-class Medical Affairs function. The
proceeds will also fund pre-commercialization marketing strategies and tactics as well as
commercial launch activities for HLD200.
Craig Lewis, President of Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc., said, “As a science-based, patientcentric
organization, we believe HLD200 has the potential to become the standard of care in the
treatment of ADHD. It is our unwavering commitment to ensure this important product, if
approved by the FDA, is available to the millions of families across the country that struggle with
the symptoms and impaired functioning associated with ADHD. Our commercial organization is
being purpose-built with this objective in mind.”
Goodmans LLP acted as Lead Counsel, Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as U.S. counsel and
Solomon Harris acted as Cayman Islands counsel for Ironshore in connection with the private
placement.
About Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc.
Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Highland
Therapeutics Inc., is a pharmaceutical company that is leveraging its proprietary technology,
DELEXIS®, to optimize the delivery of previously approved drug products.
Highland Therapeutics Inc. is a client of MaRS Discovery District’s Health Venture Services
group, which provides advisory services, connections to talent, customer & capital networks,
and market intelligence to high-impact, Ontario-based life sciences ventures, helping them
commercialize their ideas and build globally competitive companies.
For further information, please contact:
Nelson F. Isabel
Chief Financial Officer
(647) 260-7875
