Watch Out! Novartis AG (NVS) Hungry for Small Takeover Targets With Early-Stage Drugs
1/25/2017 5:56:30 AM
Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.
There is no change to Novartis's existing strategy of seeking takeovers in the $2 billion to $5 billion range, Jimenez said after reporting results on Wednesday, although acquisitions lately have been smaller.
In the fourth quarter, for instance, Novartis made several transactions, including buying U.S.-based Selexys Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $665 million, expanding its pipeline of medicines to combat blood diseases.
