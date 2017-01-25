 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Watch Out! Novartis AG (NVS) Hungry for Small Takeover Targets With Early-Stage Drugs



1/25/2017 5:56:30 AM

Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.

There is no change to Novartis's existing strategy of seeking takeovers in the $2 billion to $5 billion range, Jimenez said after reporting results on Wednesday, although acquisitions lately have been smaller.

In the fourth quarter, for instance, Novartis made several transactions, including buying U.S.-based Selexys Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $665 million, expanding its pipeline of medicines to combat blood diseases.

Read at Reuters
Read at News Release


