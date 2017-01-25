 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Dying From Cancer: Where You Live Could Determine Your Fate, University of North Carolina Study Reveals



1/25/2017 5:48:07 AM

CHICAGO — Cancer death rates are steadily rising in certain parts of the US in grim contrast with the declining death rate across the nation as a whole, an exhaustive new analysis has found.

In parts of the country that are relatively poor, and have higher rates of obesity and smoking, cancer death rates rose nearly 50 percent, while wealthier pockets of the country saw death rates fall by nearly half.

