Novartis AG (NVS) Ponders Over Spin Off, IPO of Alcon (ACL) Eye Unit
1/25/2017 5:46:53 AM
Novartis AG proposed buying back $5 billion of shares and said it’s considering separating its embattled eye-care division after projecting that sales this year at Europe’s second-biggest drugmaker will likely be largely unchanged from 2016.
Earnings, excluding some expenses, will probably remain flat or decline by a “low single digit” percent in 2017 as its top-selling medicine Gleevec faces increasing competition from cheaper copycat drugs, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said Wednesday in a statement.
For the Alcon division, which sells surgical equipment for ophthalmologists and contact lenses, Novartis is considering alternatives including a spinoff or an initial public offering, and expects to provide an update on the review by the end of the year.
