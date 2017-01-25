 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
2 Pharmas Set to Dominate the Future of Healthcare



1/25/2017 5:42:26 AM

The healthcare sector is undergoing a revolution of sorts due to the advent of several game-changing new technologies, medical devices, and pharmaceutical products. To help investors get a grasp on this technologically fueled shift in healthcare, we asked three of our contributors to discuss which changes they think are the most critical to watch right now. Here's why Roche, Kite Pharma, and Express Scripts may emerge as the big winners in this new era of healthcare.

A healthcare giant leading in precision medicine

Keith Speights (Roche): Dominating the future of healthcare seems like an impossible challenge for one company, considering how broad the scope of the healthcare industry actually is. If any company has a chance to do it, though, I'd say Roche does.

Read at Motley Fool


