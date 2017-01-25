 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Here's The Price Where Fallen Angel Bristol-Myers Squibb (MA) (BMY) Becomes An Attractive Takeover Target



1/25/2017 5:39:14 AM

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) were higher in afternoon trading on Monday, after Jefferies reiterated its "buy" rating on the stock. The firm placed a $69 price target on Bristol and is bullish on the success of its new lung cancer treatment, a combination of the drugs Opdivo and Yervoy.

Furthermore, Jefferies says the "worst-case" scenario yields a $44 price target, at which point the stock becomes an attractive takeover target.

Read at The Street.com


