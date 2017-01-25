 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Pfizer (PFE) Could be Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s Biggest Headache in 2017



1/25/2017 5:37:43 AM

Johnson & Johnson released its fourth-quarter 2016 financials and the numbers show that the launch of a Remicade biosimilar by Pfizer, Inc.could pose a big threat to the company's growth in 2017.

A massive market

The market for autoimmune disease drugs like Remicade is huge. Every year, billions of dollars are spent on these drugs, which can cost thousands of dollars per dose.

Remicade is one of the oldest biologics used to treat autoimmune disease, including rheumatoid arthritis, and it's a complex biologic that can't be copied identically. However, patent expiration has led to the launch of biosimilars that deliver similar safety and efficacy.

