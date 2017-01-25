Zymeworks Opens Up R&D Shop in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zymeworks Inc. (“Zymeworks”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has opened a state-of-the-art, 10,000 square foot laboratory facility in Vancouver, Canada.

The new lab will provide Zymeworks with increased control over discovery research, antibody generation, medicinal chemistry and bioconjugation for generating antibody drug conjugates, and the development of multi-functional proteins. Having Zymeworks’ discovery components together in one centralized location will enhance Zymeworks’ ability to expedite certain processes on an as-needed basis.

“Zymeworks’ new lab is an investment in our future. It will enable us to perform our own internal research and development in a fully integrated manner,” said Dr. Ali Tehrani, President and CEO of Zymeworks. “As the Zymeworks family continues to grow, so do our requirements, and the capabilities our new lab provides demonstrate our commitment to efficiently advance and expand our therapeutic pipeline.”

John Babcook, Senior Vice President, Discovery Research at Zymeworks added, “The cutting-edge technology in the new lab facility creates in-house synergies in the process of identifying lead therapeutic candidates that can be advanced to the clinic. We continue to work to be a leader in the biotherapeutics space with the goal of making a meaningful impact in the lives of patients.”

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. Zymeworks’ suite of complementary therapeutic platforms and its fully-integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly-differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead product candidate, ZW25, is a novel bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in an adaptive Phase 1 clinical trial. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of preclinical product candidates and discovery-stage programs in immuno-oncology and other therapeutic areas. In addition to Zymeworks’ wholly-owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through multiple strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies.