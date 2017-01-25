Zymeworks Opens Up R&D Shop in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zymeworks Inc. (“Zymeworks”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of
next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on
the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has opened a
state-of-the-art, 10,000 square foot laboratory facility in Vancouver,
Canada.
“As the
Zymeworks family continues to grow, so do our requirements, and the
capabilities our new lab provides demonstrate our commitment to
efficiently advance and expand our therapeutic pipeline.”
The new lab will provide Zymeworks with increased control over discovery
research, antibody generation, medicinal chemistry and bioconjugation
for generating antibody drug conjugates, and the development of
multi-functional proteins. Having Zymeworks’ discovery components
together in one centralized location will enhance Zymeworks’ ability to
expedite certain processes on an as-needed basis.
“Zymeworks’ new lab is an investment in our future. It will enable us to
perform our own internal research and development in a fully integrated
manner,” said Dr. Ali Tehrani, President and CEO of Zymeworks. “As the
Zymeworks family continues to grow, so do our requirements, and the
capabilities our new lab provides demonstrate our commitment to
efficiently advance and expand our therapeutic pipeline.”
John Babcook, Senior Vice President, Discovery Research at Zymeworks
added, “The cutting-edge technology in the new lab facility creates
in-house synergies in the process of identifying lead therapeutic
candidates that can be advanced to the clinic. We continue to work to be
a leader in the biotherapeutics space with the goal of making a
meaningful impact in the lives of patients.”
About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the
discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation
multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of
cancer. Zymeworks’ suite of complementary therapeutic platforms and its
fully-integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and
compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly-differentiated
product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead product candidate, ZW25, is a novel
bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in an adaptive Phase 1
clinical trial. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of
preclinical product candidates and discovery-stage programs in
immuno-oncology and other therapeutic areas. In addition to Zymeworks’
wholly-owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further
leveraged through multiple strategic partnerships with global
biopharmaceutical companies.