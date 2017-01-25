Booming Illumina (ILMN) Expands With a Spanking New Building in San Diego

Employer:
1/25/2017 5:26:46 AM
DNA sequencing giant Illumina marked its latest expansion Tuesday by dedicating a massive new manufacturing building on its sprawling Golden Triangle campus.
The 295,000-square-foot-building houses Illumina’s research, development, oncology, genetics and reproductive health operations.
Civic leaders including San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer congratulated Illumina CEO Francis deSouza on the company’s expansion.
Read at
San Diego Union Tribune
