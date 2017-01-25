 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Booming Illumina (ILMN) Expands With a Spanking New Building in San Diego



1/25/2017 5:26:46 AM

DNA sequencing giant Illumina marked its latest expansion Tuesday by dedicating a massive new manufacturing building on its sprawling Golden Triangle campus.

The 295,000-square-foot-building houses Illumina’s research, development, oncology, genetics and reproductive health operations.

Civic leaders including San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer congratulated Illumina CEO Francis deSouza on the company’s expansion.



