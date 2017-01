Women Scientists Call on President Trump in Open Letter

January 24, 2017By Alex Keown , BioSpace.com Breaking News StaffWASHINGTON – Taking a bold step against “anti-science and anti-knowledge sentiments” from the White House and supporters of, a group called 500 Women Scientists penned an open letter to the president seeking greater support not only of scientific progress, but also of the women in the field.In the letter, the women scientists call upon the president to foster an environment of innovation, inclusivity and equal rights in order to grow American innovation over Trump’s first term in office. The women published the letter inand also launched a website, 500womenscientists.org , explaining their position and concerns about the current political climate. Shortly after taking office, the new administration removed a web page dealing with climate change from the White House website. Human-caused effects on climate change have been a contentious political point, with opponents questioning the research and any policies that would limit industry to curb it.“Science is foundational in a progressive society, fuels innovation, and touches the lives of every person on this planet. The anti-knowledge and anti-science sentiments expressed repeatedly during the U.S. presidential election threaten the very foundations of our society. Our work as scientists and our values as human beings are under attack. We fear that the scientific progress and momentum in tackling our biggest challenges, including staving off the worst impacts of climate change, will be severely hindered under this next U.S. administration. Our planet cannot afford to lose any time,” the open letter on the website leads off saying.500 Women Scientists was formed in November following Trump’s election. Since the letter first went live on the website, it has gained 12,535 signatures from 101 different countries.But for the women scientists, it’s not just about seeking validation of scientific research regarding climate change, but also an appeal to inclusivity.“Scientific progress is built on diversity and innovation and only works when we encourage openness and contribution from everyone - scientists of different genders, races, classes, creeds, cultures, and perspectives. Encouraging such inclusivity ensures that scientific research is critically evaluated from every angle. Just like a business, science fails when it is done in a vacuum with a small number of like-minded voices,” the women scientists said in a newly penned Forbes letter. In the letter, the women said that as president, Trump has the opportunities to “set the priorities of the vast American scientific enterprise.”In an appeal to support for future innovation, the women scientists posed eight measures to the president to “promote women and our contributions to society and to science.” Those points, taken from the, are:In addition to the letter, some women scientists joined the hundreds of thousands of men and women on Jan. 21 for the activistin Washington, D.C. Several of the scientists toldthey were concerned about policies the administration may put in place that could hinder scientific research, including possible disruptions at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , a geoscientist at, who participated in the D.C. march, told Nature she was concerned because the new administration is “not supporting evidence-based anything.”