 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

From Tenant to Owner: Cash-Rich Regeneron (REGN) Pays $720 Million for HQ



1/24/2017 7:19:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a rapidly growing biotechnology company, has taken steps to purchase its headquarters property at 777 Old Saw Mill River Road for $720 million.

For more than 25 years, Regeneron — which has grown to more than 5,000 employees, including about 2,500 based in Westchester — has been a tenant at the Landmark at Eastview campus that straddles the towns of Mount Pleasant and Greenburgh.

The company recently signed a purchase agreement for the 150-acre campus with its current landlords, BMR-Landmark at Eastview LLC and BMR-Landmark at Eastview IV LLC, affiliates of Biomed Realty, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 