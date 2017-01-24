|
From Tenant to Owner: Cash-Rich Regeneron (REGN) Pays $720 Million for HQ
1/24/2017 7:19:35 AM
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a rapidly growing biotechnology company, has taken steps to purchase its headquarters property at 777 Old Saw Mill River Road for $720 million.
For more than 25 years, Regeneron — which has grown to more than 5,000 employees, including about 2,500 based in Westchester — has been a tenant at the Landmark at Eastview campus that straddles the towns of Mount Pleasant and Greenburgh.
The company recently signed a purchase agreement for the 150-acre campus with its current landlords, BMR-Landmark at Eastview LLC and BMR-Landmark at Eastview IV LLC, affiliates of Biomed Realty, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
comments powered by