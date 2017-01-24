|
Ex-FDA Commissioner Sees Patient-Groups, Input as Essential to the Future of the Organization
1/24/2017 7:03:49 AM
The future of the FDA will depend even more on patient groups and patient input on drug evaluation, and will need to rely more on outside watchdogs to eliminate “imposters,” according to former commissioner Califf.
Califf, who resigned from his FDA post last week, spoke to a crowd in Silicon Valley early this morning about the future of the FDA and regulation in the industry.
“If I had a disease with an ineffective advocacy group, I’d be worried right now,” Califf said, according to an Xconomy report.
