Despite Failed Trial, Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Plans to Hire 200 New Employees in 2017



1/24/2017 6:37:15 AM

SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest’s biggest biotech firm — Seattle Genetics — is poised to go from being a one-drug company to one with a suite of products and global sales in the next few years, the firm’s chief executive said Thursday.

The Bothell-based firm plans to add 200 employees this year, pushing its total to more than 1,100, Seattle Genetics CEO Clay Siegall told local investment analysts at The Metropolitan Grill in Seattle.

The company expects to bring four or five new drugs to market in coming years. Its current product, Adcetris, could soon become a go-to drug for treating one of the main types of lymphoma.

