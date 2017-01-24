 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Struggling MannKind (MNKD) Sells HQ for $17.3 Million



1/24/2017 6:34:20 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
MannKind Corp. is selling its Valencia Gateway headquarters for $17.3 million to a private real estate investment trust.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week, the company said it is selling the property, which include manufacturing space and land, to Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford is buying 11.41 acres of land, a 146,000 square-foot building, and MannKind’s “improvements, personal property, equipment, supplies and fixtures” at the site.

Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 