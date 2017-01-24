|
Struggling MannKind (MNKD) Sells HQ for $17.3 Million
1/24/2017 6:34:20 AM
MannKind Corp. is selling its Valencia Gateway headquarters for $17.3 million to a private real estate investment trust.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week, the company said it is selling the property, which include manufacturing space and land, to Rexford Industrial Realty.
Rexford is buying 11.41 acres of land, a 146,000 square-foot building, and MannKind’s “improvements, personal property, equipment, supplies and fixtures” at the site.
