Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Mulls Over Options for Diabetes Care Businesses
1/24/2017 6:11:55 AM
Johnson & Johnson edged out Wall Street profit expectations for the fourth quarter but announced a lower-than-expected 2017 forecast and said it would start shopping its diabetes care businesses.
Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it would start seeking a possible sale, joint venture or operating partnerships for LifeScan Inc., Animas Corp. and Calibra Medical Inc. to spark future growth and maximize shareholder value.
The conglomerate also said it expected full-year adjusted earnings of $6.93 to $7.08 per share on $74.1 billion to $74.8 billion in sales.
