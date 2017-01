Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Mulls Over Options for Diabetes Care Businesses

Johnson & Johnson edged out Wall Street profit expectations for the fourth quarter but announced a lower-than-expected 2017 forecast and said it would start shopping its diabetes care businesses.Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it would start seeking a possible sale, joint venture or operating partnerships for LifeScan Inc., Animas Corp. and Calibra Medical Inc. to spark future growth and maximize shareholder value.The conglomerate also said it expected full-year adjusted earnings of $6.93 to $7.08 per share on $74.1 billion to $74.8 billion in sales.