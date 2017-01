Nicotine Can Normalize Genetically-Induced Brain Impairments, University of Colorado Reveals

Nicotine intake is never advocated and now a new study reveals that it can normalize genetically-induced brain impairments that are associated with schizophrenia.Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that leads to abnormal social behavior and inability to differentiate real from unreal. There are several symptoms that characterize schizophrenia such as hallucinations, hearing voices that others do not, unclear or confused thinking, reduced social engagement and emotional expression, as well as lack of motivation.