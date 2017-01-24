Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Nicotine Can Normalize Genetically-Induced Brain Impairments,
University of Colorado
Reveals
Tweet
1/24/2017 6:11:13 AM
Nicotine intake is never advocated and now a new study reveals that it can normalize genetically-induced brain impairments that are associated with schizophrenia.
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that leads to abnormal social behavior and inability to differentiate real from unreal. There are several symptoms that characterize schizophrenia such as hallucinations, hearing voices that others do not, unclear or confused thinking, reduced social engagement and emotional expression, as well as lack of motivation.
•
Academic / Research - Research news
•
Clinical - Research
•
Brain/Nerve Disorder (misc)